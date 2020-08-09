This week marks National Health Center Week.
Crescent Community Health Center will observe the awareness week with a series of events, including a drive-thru resource fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Crescent, 1690 Elm St., according to a press release.
Participants will receive materials from local agencies, information about Crescent’s services and receive family/child activity packets.
Crescent treated 6,465 patients in 2019. The center provides medical behavioral health, dental, pharmacy and social support services.