Registration is now open for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Heroes Summer Academy.
The five-week program for elementary school students will be held from June 21 through July 23. There will be no program on July 5.
Classes will be held from morning through approximately noon at sites in Dyersville and Dubuque.
Students entering grades kindergarten through fifth are eligible.
The theme this year is Reading Colors Your World.
The cost is $375, with limited scholarship opportunities available for families in need.
Project STEAM is a new program this year. Open to students in grades third through fifth in Dubuque, the program will have a stronger focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math. Registration for Project STEAM is currently full, however interested applicants may apply for the traditional summer academy and request to be placed on a waiting list.
Visit stmarkyouthenrichment.org or call 563-258-2110 in Dubuque or 563-543-5216 in Dyersville for more information or to register.