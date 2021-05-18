Electricity transmission company ITC Midwest will conduct aerial surveys of high-voltage transmission structures and lines this month throughout its service territory.
The helicopter patrols will be conducted in the Dubuque area from Monday, May 24 through May 28, according to a press release.
Inspections also will be performed on lines in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The release states that inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow for accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems.