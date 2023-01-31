Dubuque County is participating in a pilot project letting residents receive text messages about court proceedings. 

The Iowa Judicial Branch announced in a press release that Dubuque County is among several counties participating in the project. Residents who choose to participate in the free project can receive message reminders about their upcoming court dates or payment plan due dates. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.