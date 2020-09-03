ASBURY, Iowa — Police said an Asbury man assaulted his girlfriend with a hammer and kicked her in front of three children.
Ronald A. Welp, 35, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury, two counts of child endangerment and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that Amanda J. Manemann, 27, reported that Welp, her boyfriend, hit her hand with a hammer at their residence on Aug. 11. He then threw her to the ground and kicked her in the back while three children were present. He also broke her cellphone.
She also reported that Welp punched her in the head and back before he left for work on Aug. 13, documents state.
An arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 17.