LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently rejected a proposal from the Grant County Humane Society after the nonprofit asked for dedicated, increased funds to support a new facility.
Members of the Board of Supervisors discussed a proposed contract with the humane society at a recent meeting.
Board Chairman Bob Keeney initially had sent the nonprofit a contract renewal proposal that would raise the fee the county pays for stray dogs taken to the humane society by $5 to $160 per dog.
Keeney received back a proposed contract asking Grant County to budget $100,000 per year to support the humane society. The nonprofit proposed that license fee proceeds remain with townships and the organization’s operations instead would be funded through the county’s annual budget.
The nonprofit’s allocation could be expanded as the humane society begins a capital campaign and obtains a new facility.
Because the Grant County Humane Society has been designated as the county’s official dog pound, however, state statute requires that the county turn over all license fees to the nonprofit. This is done in March of the following year after all dog claims, expenses and a retainer fee are deducted. Currently, there is just short of $12,000 in the license fee fund.
Supervisors were surprised at the humane society’s request because the board approved the 2022 county budget last month and had not heard from the nonprofit during the budget process.
Carol Soden, a member of the humane society’s Board of Directors who attended the meeting virtually, was asked why the organization submitted the request. Keeney told her the budget process for the next year starts as early as May, and the humane society should have submitted something at that time.
Soden said she was not acting as a spokesperson for the humane society but that organization board members recently have discussed that it was time to start talking about a new facility.
In the end, the county board voted unanimously to counter the humane society proposal with a one-year contract that raises the stray dog fee for 2022 to $160 per dog. The county will communicate to humane society officials that they should contact county administration this summer with ideas for the future.