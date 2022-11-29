ELIZABETH, Ill. — A local workshop next month will highlight the importance of introducing cover crops in the form of grassland into agricultural operations.
“There is clear data that suggests the need for more perennial ground cover — among the reasons are soil health, water quality and habitat,” said Laura Paine, outreach coordinator for Grassland 2.0, a regional effort led by University of Wisconsin that promotes environmentally friendly, grassland-based agriculture practices. “Soil health has become very important to many farmers.”
Paine is among the scheduled presenters at “Working Towards Regenerative Agriculture,” a workshop set for Dec. 9 in Elizabeth. The workshop is being held by the extension services of University of Illinois and University of Wisconsin with Grassland 2.0.
“The workshop is open to everyone, not just producers,” said John Strauser, a Wisconsin extension grassland and perennial agriculture outreach specialist who has done extensive research on farming practices in Grant County, Wis., and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
“Farmers see soil erosion, and they want to be part of the solution,” Strauser said. “This workshop isn’t really about why we have to (reintroduce perennial crops). This is about how.”
Paine will discuss how rotational grazing of livestock on farms can provide perennial grasslands.
“One of the themes we’re focusing on is how can we reintroduce livestock in places where they don’t always have a culture of raising livestock,” she said.
Grasslands also can help boost bird habitats. Wildlife studies have noted declines in Midwestern grassland songbirds such as meadowlarks and found the decrease in birds corresponds with reductions in grazing and hay fields.
“Grassland birds have become one of the most endangered species (in North America),” Paine said. “The prairies were their habitat. They need the structure of grass and grasslands to support their nests and the insects they eat.”
Paine said well-managed pastureland has been shown to provide a substitute for the birds’ historic habitat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.