Five bands responsible for such hits as “Headstrong,” “Wherever You Will Go” and “Bottom of a Bottle” will take the stage on the same night in Dubuque.
Q Casino and Hotel announced Tuesday that the “United We Stand” tour will stop at the venue on Friday, May 15. It features the bands Trapt, The Calling, Smile Empty Soul, Tantric and Psycho Village. The concert is slated to start at 8 p.m. that day in the Q Showroom.
Trapt is known for hits such as “Headstrong” and “Echo,” while “Wherever You Will Go” is perhaps the most recognizable song from The Calling. Smile Empty Soul’s notable hits include “Bottom of a Bottle,” while Tantric is known for songs such as “Breakdown.” Psycho Village’s top songs include “It’s Okay.”
Ticket prices for the show start at $20, plus fees. They will go on sale at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, at guest services inside the casino and at qcasinoandhotel.com. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.