The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Fred F. Tucker, 57, of 402 W. 17th St., was arrested at about 1:35 a.m. Monday in the area of East 19th Street and Central Avenue on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
- James N. May, 49, of 2284
1/2
- Jackson St., was arrested at about 7:05 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Jackson Street on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that May assaulted Julie A. May, 54, of the same address.
- James Bell III, 32, of 1693 Washington St., was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Bell assaulted Michelle D. Scott, 33, of Dyersville, Iowa, at about 9:50 a.m., in the area of East 20th and Washington streets.
Reginald E. Stewart, 30, of 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 211, was arrested at about 5:35 pm. Friday in the 1100 block of Washington Street on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Stewart assaulted Nicole M. Smith, 37, of 2149 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 4, earlier in the day.