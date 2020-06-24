Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will go virtual this year, with opportunities to tune in beginning on Thursday, June 25, and continuing through July 13.
Organizers initially postponed the annual event, then later announced an alternative format amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even if large-group restrictions were eased soon, and we could comply with requirements and use best practices, many people would still be uncomfortable attending in person,” said festival board President Brian Cooper in a press release. “We regret this decision, but the health and safety of everyone — attendees, volunteers, vendors, venue staff and filmmakers — takes precedence. We want to make the best of the situation with a virtual festival soon and a bigger event next year.”
Those who already purchased an all-access pass will have full access to both the virtual festival and the 2021 festival. All-access passes to the 2020 virtual festival are $50 and will unlock all films able to screen virtually. An all-access pass for 2021 is $150, which includes the all-access to the virtual festival for free.
Individual tickets, at $7, also are available and will unlock one screening.
Films available to access virtually can be found at julienfilmfest.com/films.
Organizers plan to expand the live festival in 2021 from April 18 to 25.