MONTICELLO, Iowa — Camp Courageous will host its third annual Accessible Haunted Trail event later this month.
The event will be open to campers from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and to the public from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the camp, 12007 190th St., Monticello.
Donations will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting the camp, a year-round respite and recreational facility for people with disabilities.
The camp’s zip line also will be open, with rides priced at $10.
