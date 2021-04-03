EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque City Council member who was a former Jo Daviess County Board member has died.
Martin “Marty” Werner, 74, died on Thursday night following a stroke, his family said. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Werner was elected to the county board in November 2014 and served a total of four years.
He was elected to the City Council in 2019. He previously served a brief stint on the council in 2016, when he was appointed but resigned later that year after officials learned he could not sit on both the council and the county board.
He also was part of the Jo-Carroll Energy Board of Directors at the time of his death.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig said Werner was eager to see the city grow, in terms of population and jobs — goals that city officials continue to work on.
“My only regret is he won’t be able to see us accomplish those goals,” Herrig said.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand called Werner a “true East Dubuquer,” noting that Werner lived in the community when it was financially thriving in the 1950s and 1960s. Werner wanted to see the community prosper as it did then.
“Marty’s been an East Dubuque person his whole life,” VanOstrand said. “He was well-liked, and everybody knew Marty.”
Werner’s wife, Sherry, moved to East Dubuque when they got married because of Werner’s love for the city, his daughter Laura Virtue said. Werner was very proud of his time on the East Dubuque City Council, Virtue said.
“He really loved East Dubuque,” she said. “This was his hometown. He’s lived here his whole life, and he just wanted to better the community and help the people in his community.”
Werner worked for John Deere as a machine mechanic until his retirement in 2001. He also was the longtime owner of an auto repair shop behind his house. Werner continued working in the shop after his retirement until he eventually switched to just working on family vehicles.
“His garage was kind of like a hangout for people,” Virtue said. “There were always people out there.”
She described her father as a giving man who was always quick to help anyone down on their luck. He often would employ people who lost their jobs or needed some extra money, and he always made sure to attend the wakes of community members who died.
“He just always helped people in need and loved life,” Virtue said.
VanOstrand has 60 days to appoint someone to fill Werner’s council seat.
“I’m not going to rush into it,” he said. “I’m going to give it some time, let it wait for a while and then do my duty as mayor and appoint someone.”