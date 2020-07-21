The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brian J. Pottebaum, 47, of 466 W. Third St., was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque County Courthouse on a warrant charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
- Jacqueline M. Fullbright, 70, of 3332 Foothill Road, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Fullbright assaulted Jordanne J. Stevens, 27, of 2080 Pasadena Drive, No. 1, on Sunday at Kwik Star, 2035 John F. Kennedy Road.
- Travis L. Dauber, 32, of 17352
1/2
- Gardners Lane, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Dauber assaulted
- Jessica Thomas, 38, of the same address.
- Amelia A. Brown, 33, of 2617 Jackson St., was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 17th Street and Central Avenue on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Brown assaulted Gerome D. Logan, 40, of Chicago.
- Michael A. Perez, 25, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Saturday in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and John F. Kennedy Road on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Perez assaulted Deisy P Barrera-Meneses, 30, also of Corpus Christi.
- Kohl V.B. Lee, 32, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 202, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of first-degree burglary, domestic assault impeding airflow resulting in injury and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his wife, Ashley McManigle, 30, of 2109 Elm St., at her residence on June 16.
- Jill M. Hantelmann, 37, of 1091 Wilson Ave., reported $1,500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 4:32 and 6:32 p.m. Sunday while it was parked in the 500 block of Huff Street.
- Emily A. Treanor, 32, of 2921 Balke St., reported $500 in criminal damage done to a vehicle parked at her residence between 9 a.m. and 12:27 p.m. Saturday.
Takeyshia E. Altman-Bailey, 35, of 2016 Jackson St., reported a robbery and debit card fraud resulting in the loss of $701 between 4 and 8:09 a.m. Saturday at her residence.