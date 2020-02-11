Two Republican candidates running for eastern Iowa’s congressional seat say civil-rights protections should not extend to gender identity.
Darren White, of Jackson County, is running for the GOP nomination in hopes of challenging Dubuque Democrat and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in her 2020 re-election bid.
White wrote in a recent email to the Telegraph Herald that “trans people have become disruptive in the workplace.”
“They are trying to get attention to promote their lifestyle. But that doesn’t make them a ‘protected class’ either!” White wrote one day after the TH published a story about nine Republican members of the Iowa House of Representatives sponsoring a bill to amend the Iowa Civil Rights Act by removing protections against discrimination for transgender people.
Civil and gay rights advocates immediately criticized the measure, and the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee quickly announced that he would not be assigning the bill to a subcommittee, effectively killing the measure.
Reached by phone by the TH, White said, “When they’re at a workplace, it’s a professional setting, and they need to be more discreet about how they handle themselves.”
He said any effort to push for transgender equality “needs to stop at the workplace door.”
“I’m not intolerant,” he said. “Just leave the drama at the door. ... It’s a personal, lifestyle choice. I don’t see it as being relevant to being a protected class issue.”
President Donald Trump’s administration has rolled back a wide array of protections for transgender people, many of them put in place during the Obama administration.
Republican Thomas Hansen, of Winneshiek County, is also running for the U.S. House seat. He, too, said civil-rights protections should not extend to gender identity.
Hansen used the example of recent fights across the country over so-called “bathroom bills” limiting multi-occupancy bathroom access based on sex as assigned at birth. Opponents argue the measures limit trans and gender non-binary individuals’ rights.
“We realized having black bathrooms and white bathrooms, that wasn’t equality,” Hansen said. “And so we changed that. But that wasn’t creating a special group and giving them special rights. That was saying, ‘Let’s treat everyone equally.’ If you start making a special class (for transgender people), that’s creating a special group of people and giving them special rights. That’s not equality under the law.”
Finkenauer, in an emailed statement, said, “All Iowans have the right to a workplace free from discrimination, and they deserve a representative who will stand up for that right.”
She said that is why she cosponsored the Equality Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives last year. The bill would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing, the workplace, public accommodations and other settings on the basis of “sex, sexual orientation, gender identity ... sex-based stereotypes” and other factors.
Republican front-runner and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, said in an emailed statement that “all people deserve to be respected and protected from discrimination.”
“Religious liberty and personal privacy rights must always be protected from undue interference by government mandates,” Hinson said. “I also believe the cultural warriors on both sides take this issue too far.”