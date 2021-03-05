MILES, Iowa — A Jackson County farmer has been fined again — this time for $5,000 — for failing to plant trees and shrubs as required by an agreement.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources this week released details of the latest penalty against Roger Kilburg.
An administrative order states that Kilburg runs a confinement feeding operation with 1,800 head of cattle at 11483 500th Ave. in Miles.
In September 2015, the DNR issued a construction permit allowing the expansion of the facility by 1,000 head. As part of getting approval, Kilburg agreed to “plant, maintain and replace trees and shrubs” at the site.
A DNR representative contacted Kilburg in January 2019 about the plantings, and Kilburg said they would be complete by June 1 of that year. On June 10, Kilburg told the DNR that he had not started planting yet.
On October 9, 2019, a DNR representative visited the site and saw that the expansion “had been populated with cattle but that no trees or shrubs had been planted.” Days later, the DNR issued a notice of violation.
An administrative order issued in July 2020 required Kilburg to plant trees and shrubs by Dec. 1 and to pay a penalty of $3,000.
The DNR reports that while Kilburg signed a consent order and paid the fine, he did not complete the required plantings.
A new order fines him $5,000 and requires that the trees and shrubs be planted by July 1 of this year.