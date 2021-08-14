Dubuque County Conservation staff shared further details of a proposed $40 million bond measure at a recent meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
It was the first time Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff were able to get answers to some of their questions since the Dubuque County Conservation Board petitioned the supervisors in June to put the bond issue on the November ballot.
“What citizens want to know is, what are you going to spend the money on?” McDonough said.
The latest resolution recommended by the conservation board included a breakdown of what that would look like.
Board members recommended that $14 million be used for park improvement and expansion; another $14 million be spent on water quality, land protection and habitat management; $8 million be spent on trail improvements, development and expansion; and $4 million be spent on “other uses” such as agriculture-related water quality initiatives, ATV trails, kayak launches and funding to cities for urban trails.
Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston pointed to a long-term strategic plan finished in 2020 for more specifics. Top priority projects include paving the Heritage Trail, creating the Southwest Arterial Trail and renovating the Swiss Valley Nature Center and parking lot.
“The key point of the whole thing is that this would be the mechanism,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham, who also serves on the conservation board. “Otherwise, our strategic plan is interesting and compelling.”
Funds from the bond measure also would be used to secure further funding from other sources.
“When you have this capital money allocated for projects, it makes it much easier to leverage donations and grants,” Preston said. “Johnson, Linn and Polk counties have done bond referenda and been able to leverage theirs by four to five times.”
Preston also explained that for any project over $100,000, county conservation is required by law to hold public input hearings.
“We will be having public input on all of our projects,” he said. “Then the conservation board would decide whether to move forward or not to move forward.”
Wickham said that even if voters approve $40 million in bonds, that does not require the Board of Supervisors to actually incur that much debt.
“The ballot measure would allow us to do that by law,” he said. “Then the people sitting here would decide how to issue debt.”
Pothoff said that so far, he has heard positive public response to the proposal.
“There seems to be support,” he said. “And it is up to the public. They’re the ones paying it.”
If the supervisors opt to use property tax revenue to pay off the bond, the estimated impact to the owner of a home valued at $150,000 would be $36 per year.
McDonough said she would like the measure to succeed but worried voters may not have enough time to get comfortable with the plan in time for a November election.
The supervisors plan to discuss the issue at each weekly meeting until they make a decision.