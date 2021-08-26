The co-founder of a Dubuque nonprofit is running for a seat on the Dubuque Community School Board.
Whitney Sanger, of Dubuque, said she believes that her skills in building partnerships and tackling community initiatives would be an asset to the district as it seeks to implement its strategic plan.
“As a parent, I really want to make an impact not only in my child’s life but those in the community as well, and I feel like the school district is the best way to do that,” she said.
Sanger filed paperwork on Wednesday to seek one of three available four-year terms on the board in the Nov. 2 election. Those seats currently are held by Nancy Bradley, Jim Prochaska and Anderson Sainci, who filed this week for re-election. Newcomer Cynthia “Cindy” Mueller also has filed to run for one of those seats.
Another two-year, unexpired term also will appear on the ballot. That seat currently is held by Tom Barton, who was appointed earlier this year following the resignation of Mike Donohue.
The filing deadline for all four seats is Sept. 16.
Sanger is co-founder and president of Project Rooted, a Dubuque nonprofit that seeks to connect children with local, healthy foods.
She also works as creative communications and development director at Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.
Sanger said she is particularly interested in seeing health and wellness programming enhanced both in the school district and the community.
She stressed the importance of implementing hands-on, experiential learning, helping children know where their food comes from and working with the district to understand the resources it needs in this area.
“Whatever that be, what are you lacking and how can we help you?” Sanger said.
She also sees brain health awareness as a priority, noting that multiple local organizations already are working in this area that could assist the district in its efforts.
Another of her priorities is expanding education and awareness in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion. She noted the importance of having a good diversity, equity and inclusion toolkit not just for educators but for parents and students, too.
“It’s a conversation that needs to continuously move forward because it really does always evolve,” Sanger said.