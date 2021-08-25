Dubuque City Council members advocated for poverty prevention, growth in amenities and housing development during their first goal-setting session this week.
Each council member provided a list of the projects and initiatives they would like to see accomplished in the next five years, along with providing the top projects they would like to see addressed within the next year and a half.
Nearly all of the council members listed the implementation of the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan as a goal they wish to see pursued in the next five years. The plan, adopted by the council in January, presents strategies and policies the city could pursue to reduce the poverty level. So far, the plan has led to the development of a new city office, the Office of Shared Prosperity.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh went as far as to recommend a goal be set to reduce the city’s poverty rate from 16% to 10% in five years.
“I think that if we are laser-focused on that number, we can achieve it,” he said. “I think that 10% is doable, and it really gives you something to shoot for.”
Mayor Roy Buol and Council Members Cavanagh, Laura Roussell and Danny Sprank also stated their support for additional amenities in Dubuque, naming the development of Chaplain Schmitt Island and the creation of a city recreation center as possible projects that could be pursued.
“That’s an area we should focus on going forward,” Buol said, referencing Chaplain Schmitt Island. “There are a lot of opportunities there.”
Multiple council members also expressed an interest in developing additional housing options by promoting the renovation of aging, blighted or historic structures downtown.
Council Member Susan Farber believes the long-term commitment to historic preservation of older downtown buildings could help address local housing needs and boost the economy.
“One of the greatest things about Dubuque is that it has so many beautiful historic areas within the city,” Farber said.
Council members also listed projects they wish to see pursued over the next 18 months.
Council Member Ric Jones said he hopes to see a location and funding plan established for the construction of a new fire station in Dubuque’s Ward 1.
Farber said she supports the installation of more electric-vehicle charging stations in the city over the next year, along with increasing the personnel roster for the police and fire departments.
“There is a lack of resources, and there has been some mandatory overtime,” she said. “At some point, that is going to break.”
Sprank would like to see the city pursue bringing a new grocery store to Dubuque, along with supporting increased funding for trade-school programming for younger residents.
“Our school district doesn’t want to do that as much as we would like them to,” he said. “I think it’s really important to help them learn a trade.”
Some council members suggested the implementation of new city programs. David Resnick proposed that the city purchase historic buildings or sites and work to bring in private investors for them.
“The term I have been thinking about is historic activation,” he said. “We buy the property, and then we prepare it and promote it.”
Continuing the city’s sustainability efforts also was brought up. Buol said he supports purchasing electric vehicles for the city’s fleet in order to reduce its carbon footprint.
“I would love to see more dollars put in that area,” he said. “We really need to double down on sustainability.”
Every year, the city holds goal-setting sessions to establish a list of short and long-term goals and priority projects. The third and final session planned for this week will be held today.