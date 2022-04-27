Dubuque County water quality experts recently released their annual water quality monitoring results for 2021, which show a huge expansion in data collection, aimed at aiding the county’s water quality improvement goals.
University of Dubuque professor Adam Hoffman and his students have conducted water quality monitoring at sample sites in the county for five years. But in 2021, the number of those sites more than doubled.
“We increased sampling sites for a variety of different reasons,” Hoffman said. “We decided to zoom in on certain spots. Even this year, we’ve already increased sample sites from last year (2021). We have 48 sites we visit monthly, and some quarterly sampling sites as well. If a drop of water falls in Dubuque County, it has to fall in one of those watersheds. We sample at the outlet of each of those watersheds every month.”
One goal of the project is for Dubuque County government officials to use the data collected as they continue to invest in regenerative agriculture, infrastructure installations and other water quality improvement projects.
“We’re doing a ton of monitoring compared to last year,” said Eric Schmechel, watershed program manager for Dubuque County. “That is going to be so important as we move forward.”
The county has invested nearly $500,000 in the past three years through a suite of programs with outside partners to study the need and opportunity for projects that would improve soil health and water quality, then incentivize landowners to implement those projects.
This expansion of water quality monitoring ahead of most of those projects’ completion will provide the county with a comprehensive baseline, so officials can assess the real-world impacts.
“The ultimate goal is putting time, energy and money into spots where it’s going to best serve,” Hoffman said. “If you have lots of good water quality in an area, we don’t want to put a lot of money into that area.”
Using the expanded sampling, Hoffman’s team was able to assign grades to areas of each watershed based on what, if any, contaminants the monitoring found. For instance, the study showed a need to focus projects on several sub-watersheds, including the North Fork Maquoketa River at Coffee Creek, Hewitt Creek, Johns Creek and others.
“There are spots that are almost always high for nitrogen or phosphorus and those that never are,” Hoffman said. “We want to figure out, this year, more so why that is.”
The monitoring also found hot spots for chlorides that defy the usual expectation that those are high in urban regions.
“One of our highest spots is Bee Branch Creek for chlorides,” Hoffman said. “But there is another out in the country, outside of town — it definitely wouldn’t qualify as urban — that always has a high level as well. So we’re going above and below stream in those spots to see where it’s coming from. It’s not to point fingers, but to go to this landowner and say ‘Here’s some money. Can we try something.’ It’s not just urban or just rural.”
The monitoring effort is also encouraging citizen science, allowing volunteers to adopt a stream sampling site to help out.