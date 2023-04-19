Three Dubuque colleges are partnering to launch a grant program for Dubuque-area students this fall, funded by the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos.
Through the Dubuque Promise Program, for which additional details were announced this week, Clarke University, Loras College and University of Dubuque will award up to $5,000 per year to students who make a two-year commitment to reside and be employed in the tri-state area following graduation. That geographic area includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa; Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
“The goal of the program is to help students financially when they’re getting into their junior and senior year … and it’s a way to help bolster their desire to stay in Dubuque after they’re done,” said Julie Cirks, vice president for enrollment management at Clarke.
Recommended for you
In October, the three institutions received a $200,000 grant from the DRA to launch the program, with the funds to be divided evenly among the three schools. The first year of funding, which will kick off this fall, will benefit 18 to 20 students.
“I think we developed something meaningful that will positively impact the Dubuque community and workforce,” said Jim Collins, president of Loras College. “It’s a win for the students and the local economy.”
The program is initially open to rising juniors and seniors who hail from the Dubuque area, have completed at least 55 college credits and are majoring in nursing, education, social work, criminal justice, psychology or sociology.
“We need highly qualified graduates in our area in those fields (in particular,) so that’s why we’re targeting those majors,” said Teresa Brahm, senior associate vice president for student financial planning at University of Dubuque. “ … We want to ensure our local students have college access, affordability and success, and (we want to) retain these talented graduates to work and live in this region.”
Recipients will initially receive the funds in the form of a low-interest loan, which will be converted to a grant once they fulfill the two-year residency requirement.
As part of the program, college officials intend to connect grant recipients with groups like Young Professionals Dubuque to develop mentorships and learn about the area.
“Then, when they do wind up working in the community, they already have a built-in support network,” Collins said.
Cirks said college leaders eventually hope to expand the program to offer grants to students not originally from the Dubuque area.
She said one point to be addressed is finding funding beyond the initial $200,000 grant. Officials view this first year as a “springboard” and plan to collaborate with local businesses and economic leaders on a long-term fundraising plan for the grant program.
“There’s more of an intricate network that needs to be built around this to be sustainable,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.