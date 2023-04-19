Three Dubuque colleges are partnering to launch a grant program for Dubuque-area students this fall, funded by the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos.

Through the Dubuque Promise Program, for which additional details were announced this week, Clarke University, Loras College and University of Dubuque will award up to $5,000 per year to students who make a two-year commitment to reside and be employed in the tri-state area following graduation. That geographic area includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa; Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.

