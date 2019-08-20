Dubuque police said two officers were injured Friday during the course of arresting a woman who was creating a disturbance at a state correctional facility.
Mara J. Leeser, 22, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on two counts of interference with official acts bodily injury, one count of assault on a peace officer or firefighter and a warrant charging housing a prisoner for Elm Street.Court documents in relation to the case were made available this morning.
They state that officers responded to the facility at about 9:40 a.m. Friday. Leeser, an inmate, had tried to push past the staff and tried to punch staff member Timothy J. McFarland when asked not to leave the building.
While being walked out of the correctional facility, Leeser ran from police into the road, opened the door on a vehicle parked in front of the facility and tried getting into it, documents state.
Police took her to the ground when she refused to let go of the door handle. While on the ground, Leeser kicked Officer Dean Cox in the face, but he was not injured by it. She continued to resist police and was pepper-sprayed.
Cox suffered abrasions to his left knee and Officer Phillip Friedman suffered cuts and abrasions to his right and left hand while taking Leeser into custody.