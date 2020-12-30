Iowa state parks will mark the New Year with outdoor hikes across Iowa.
Instead of single events on Jan. 1, the 2021 hikes will be spread across the weekend because of COVID-19. Participants may take a First Day Hike Challenge by checking into more than 50 participating state parks from Friday, Jan. 1, through Sunday, Jan. 3, with the free State Park Passport program, according to a press release.
The release states that every check-in will qualify a participant for a prize drawing of a free two-night stay at a two-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park.
Local participating parks include:
- Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
- Backbone State Park, 1347 129th St., Dundee
- Bellevue State Park, 24668 U.S. 52, Bellevue
- Maquoketa Caves State Park, 9688 Caves Road, Maquoketa
- Pikes Peak State Park, 15316 Great River Road, McGregor
Visit https://bit.ly/3nVxgIu to sign up for the passport program and learn more about the hikes.