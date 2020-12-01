MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members are considering raising utility and garbage collection rates.
They recently unanimously passed the first of three required readings of the proposed increase.
The council is considering flat-rate increases to the city’s water rate by 2% and the sewer rate by 1% and increasing solid waste collection fees by 65 cents.
New proposed rates include raising the water base rate to $6.16 (currently $6.04), water per-1,000-gallon rate to $3.27 ($3.15), sewer base rate $11.30 ($11.19), sewer per-1,000-gallon rate $6.25 ($6.19) and solid waste collection rate $12.25 ($11.60).
According to the documentation provided by the city, for an individual that uses 3,000 gallons of water per month, their bill would increase by $1.42. For a family that averages 6,000 gallons of water per month, their bill would increase by $2.02.
City Clerk Erin Learn said if the council passes the next two readings and publishes a notice immediately after that, the new fee structure likely would be seen on the utility bill sent out at the end of January.