EPWORTH, Iowa — Two children were injured when the ATV they were riding crashed into a barbed-wire fence last week in Dubuque County.
Zachary D. Rempe, 11, of Farley, and Kaelyn Hartbecke, 12, of Epworth, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to a report obtained Tuesday from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Rempe was driving an all-terrain vehicle with Hartbecke as a passenger in a pasture at 7557 Hartbecke Road in rural Epworth at about 4 p.m. Thursday when the ATV entered a small ditch along a fence. Rempe lost control of the vehicle, and it traveled into a barbed-wire fence.