MANCHESTER, Iowa — With a new recording celebrating the music of New Orleans, Manchester native singer/songwriter Susan Werner will cap off a busy November of touring with a show in her hometown.
The 1983 West Delaware graduate will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Hanson Auditorium. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and can be purchased at HansonAuditorium.com.
Werner has released one-dozen albums and EPs over a long career during which she has traveled the world.
Reached by phone at her home in Philadelphia after shows in North Carolina, Werner talked about the new record — “NOLA: Susan Werner Goes to New Orleans” — traveling to Cuba and growing up in Delaware County.
“That New Orleans piano is a style of music that is instantly recognized as a one-person party,” Werner said. “It’s been great fun to bring these songs all around the country. They’ve been received wonderfully by my audiences.”
An earlier record — “An American in Havana” — also was inspired by Werner’s world travels. The music came after Werner took two trips to Cuba.
“I went to Cuba without knowing a thing about it,” she said. “It was a musical pilgrimage to me. As a musician, I wanted to go, but I wanted to go as a human being, too. It is such a fascinating and heartbreaking place that if you are a writer and a traveler at all, there are so many things you wind up wanting to explore — the images, the landscape, the people, the food.”
She called the traditional music of Cuba “irresistible.”
“The rhythms of it are so complex and engaging. It’s like catnip to a musician.”
Her parents, Lawrence and Inez Werner, live in Manchester. Their move into town from their farm became the motivation for Werner’s 2013 release, “Hayseed.”
The songs were commissioned by the University of Nebraska’s Lied Center for Performing Arts and the Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Werner called it a “great honor to be commissioned to write and perform the project.”
“When they moved into town, it brought up so many feelings, so much intense feeling and appreciation for farming as a way of life, that I began writing songs to try to capture some of that,” she said.
After performing for more than 20 years, Werner has learned much from her audiences.
“I think we have more in common than we have differences among us,” she said. “Over time, you realize an audience brings their everyday lives to a show and welcomes a break from it. I think what an entertainer can provide is a kind of good medicine.”
She said that “at this particular political moment, people are appreciating being entertained.”
“They want to be shown a good time, made to laugh and forget about the world for a bit,” Werner said. “And when we laugh, we agree. That’s the great thing. And we can’t get too much agreement these days.”
Werner said her Delaware County roots still resonate.
“It’s interesting to me that I find myself writing travelogues in Havana or New Orleans, yet I keep coming back to the subject matter of where I grew up,” she said. “When you grow up in the center of the country, all you want to do is grow up and see the rest of the world. And then there comes a time when all you want to do is get back.”