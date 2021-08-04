Sorry, an error occurred.
A popular event pairing dogs with Dubuque’s municipal swimming pools will not be held this year.
Doggie Dip events had been held annually on the day following the last day of public swimming at both Nicholas J. Sutton and Flora pools.
The City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department announced Tuesday that the events were not scheduled for this year because of revised State of Iowa recommendations regarding pets in pools.
The announcement also noted the complications created by “challenges presented this season with operations” at the city’s public pools.
City staff will review the possibility of resurrecting the event next year, according to the announcement.
