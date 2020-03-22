LANCASTER, Wis — Late last school year, leaders at Winskill Elementary School in Lancaster decided to put cursive writing back into the curriculum.
They hoped that by doing so, they could spark creativity among students and introduce a form of writing that some kids might prefer, Principal Brad Sturmer said.
“We just felt as a group of teachers and leaders that it was something that we wanted to do,” he said. “It doesn’t take long. It’s really a small portion of your day that is dedicated to handwriting.”
Several months later, Wisconsin lawmakers introduced bills that would require schools to teach cursive to elementary school students.
Schools around the area have different approaches when it comes to teaching cursive, with some making it a requirement and others leaving the decision in the hands of teachers.
Though educators acknowledge the debate over whether it should be a required skill, they say the practice has value.
“I still think that it’s a life skill that we want students to be able to have,” said Nicky Eisbach, an instructional coach for the East Dubuque, Ill., school district.
State requirements
Members of the Wisconsin Assembly recently passed a version of a bill mandating cursive be part of the elementary curriculum. It was made available for scheduling in the state Senate, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the legislative body’s timeline to return to Madison.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said he supported the bill because of the potential benefits of learning cursive, such as helping with hand-eye coordination.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said teaching cursive is important because students need to be able to read it when they get older.
“I don’t care where you work, if the instructions are in cursive, as an employee, you’re going to be at a disadvantage not understanding what that note means,” he said.
Since the 2018-2019 school year, Illinois educators have been required to offer cursive instruction at public elementary schools. In Iowa, educators must teach handwriting, but not cursive specifically, officials said.
Differing approaches
Now that Winskill requires students to learn cursive, third-grade teacher Faye Kirschbaum incorporates it into her days.
On Thursdays, she introduces students to a new letter, and they have practice pages to finish during independent work time.
“A lot of the students really enjoy practicing, and just watching them really focus in and try to form those letters, I feel like their self-confidence has definitely risen,” Kirschbaum said.
At East Dubuque Elementary School, educators start to introduce cursive in third grade.
Eisbach said cursive is an important skill for students so they can read it, and learning the skill also gives them small motor practice. Teachers also try to connect cursive to real-world applications such as signing legal documents.
“If you make a real-world connection, they’re so much more likely to listen and pay attention,” Eisbach said.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials leave the decision of whether to teach cursive up to teachers.
When those teachers choose to incorporate cursive, it is typically part of writing stations where students are exposed to cursive and can practice on their own, said Kelly Simon, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Cursive has value as a form of communication, she said, but educators have to prioritize it among all the other things they are required to teach.
“At the end of the day, the people inside of our schools that understand all that we need to accomplish in a day, (they) understand why it’s not a bad thing,” Simon said. “It just might not make the top 100 list.”
In Dubuque Community Schools, it is standard practice for teachers to introduce cursive in third grade, said Cindy Steffens, executive director of elementary education.
Because cursive is not part of the Iowa Core, educators don’t have to teach it separately from other subjects, but teachers embed it into their instruction, Steffens said.