PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville is slated to become one of two communities in Wisconsin to trial “smart poles” that are capable of collecting data and uploading it to the cloud for a variety of purposes.
The proposal, spearheaded by Alliant Energy, includes 55 street lamps located on Main and 2nd streets that would be connected to the internet. Eight would be outfitted with security cameras or LED message banners.
The devices also could adjust their brightness based on traffic conditions and have the capability for future sensor upgrades to track weather, pedestrian and motor traffic and parking stall availability.
“It’s really a big deal for us to be a test bed for new technology like this,” said Public Works Director Howard Crofoot.
Troy Pittz, account manager at Alliant, said the intent of the technology is to collect data that can address communities’ “pain points,” whether it be providing travelers with real-time locations of open parking stalls or tracking road surface temperatures to predict ice formation.
In Platteville, three security cameras would be located on 2nd Street, where a cluster of bars and taverns operate. The area experiences a significant number of calls for police service and the city has long been working to expand its security camera system downtown.
“They will use the Wi-Fi features to send information to one location that will be either uploaded by fiber to a location at the police department or uploaded to the cloud for storage,” Crofoot said.
Five LED banners could display community announcements or traffic information.
The project comes at no cost to the city, other than the electricity used to operate the poles. The Platteville Police Department also will need to obtain equipment to store the terabytes of data collected by the security cameras, Crofoot said.
On Tuesday, May 11, the Platteville Common Council will vote whether to enter into a 10-year contract with Alliant. If approved, the devices would be installed in September or October.
The company would retain ownership of the equipment or the city could purchase it at a depreciated cost.
Pittz said the City of Fond Du Lac also is trialing the equipment. He recommended Platteville’s selection due to his familiarity with the community and knowledge that most lights on its main street could support the new technology.
Council members said they favored the project so long as memorial plaques are transferred to the new equipment. Private donors previously financed the cost of installing the existing decorative light poles and were recognized for doing so.
Alliant also is in discussion with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for opportunities to deploy the technology on campus. A spokesperson did not have additional information before press time Friday.