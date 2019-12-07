New data released by the Association of American Medical Colleges underscores the severity of an ongoing physician shortage in Iowa.
Meanwhile, local experts believe that shifting demographics could exacerbate those issues in the near future.
Within its 2019 State Physician Workforce Data Report, the AAMC concluded Iowa has 218 active physicians for every 100,000 residents. That ratio ranks 42nd in the U.S.
To those tasked with bringing new physicians into the fold, the low ranking comes as little surprise.
Cheryl Syke, chief human resources officer for Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans in Dubuque, has recruited physicians for 16 years. She said part of the challenge is many students leave the state to complete the latter stages of their medical training.
Many aspiring physicians attend medical school at institutions such as the University of Iowa or Des Moines University. However, Syke said, the state offers little in the way of residency and fellowship programs.
“Once (medical students) leave the state for these programs, they might never come back,” she said.
Wisconsin and Illinois both fared better than Iowa in the recent report.
The Badger State boasts about 265 active physicians for every 100,000 residents, ranking 24th in the nation. Illinois ranks 18th, with 284 active physicians per every 100,000 residents.
ACCESS TO CARE
When it comes to recruiting and retaining physicians, rural areas often face particularly steep struggles.
Jeff Kindrai, director and health officer for the Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, said the county has one primary care physician to every 2,000 residents. Primary care physicians are a subset within the broader definition of physicians excluding certain specialists within the field, he explained.
Throughout the rest of the state, there is one primary care physician for about every 1,050 residents.
The shortage in Grant County mirrors similar issues in other smaller Wisconsin counties.
“Access to care becomes somewhat of an issue,” Kindrai explained. “Sometimes you don’t get in as quickly (for an appointment). You may have a smaller selection of doctors to choose from, and you may have to travel further to be seen. It does create some barriers.”
On multiple fronts, demographics continue to affect the supply of, and demand for, physicians.
“We have seen a lot of baby boomers retiring in the last several years, and that is one thing driving the shortage,” said Syke, of Medical Associates.
Meanwhile, on the demand side, an aging population means more patients in need of care. Other factors, such as high obesity rates, also drive up the need for physicians.
Those recruiting future physicians must stay one step ahead of these trends.
“We tend to look several years out regarding anticipated retirements,” said Syke. “We are always talking to doctors about what their plans are. Ideally, we get more than two years’ notice and start getting recruitment efforts going then.”
Dan Rohrbach, CEO at Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis., also framed physician recruitment as a long and intensive process.
He said Southwest Health focuses on forging strong connections with aspiring physicians in the region. These efforts go a long way toward ensuring the hospital has the physicians it needs.
“We are contacting people who are still six, seven, even eight years out (from becoming a physician),” he said. “It is important to stay in touch with these folks.”
DIFFICULT PATH
Much of the discussion on recruitment revolves around where physicians choose to work.
Syke, however, believes there is a broader issue in play: It is getting harder to convince young people to enter the field at all.
She noted that physicians must complete rigorous educational requirements. On top of the typical four years of education that are required for a bachelor’s degree, they must commit to another four years in medical school. After that, they are generally required to complete three years of residency.
That education comes at a steep cost. Many starting physicians have hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, Skye noted.
“For someone to commit that amount of time (to education) and then come out with that kind of debt, they have to be very confident that they want to be a physician,” she said.
Providing the necessary care to patients could involve leaning more on “mid-level practitioners,” Kindrai said.
He noted that the University of Wisconsin-Platteville is working toward offering a new physician assistant program via a partnership with University of Wisconsin in Madison. Such a program could help close the care gap.
“A lot of times, nurse practitioners or physician assistants can provide certain types of care — such as preventative care or treating minor injuries in lieu of a doctor,” Kindrai said. “This is common in rural areas and is becoming more common elsewhere, too.”