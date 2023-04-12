A new report from the American Society of Civil Engineers describes Iowa’s overall infrastructure as “treading water.”
The American Society of Civil Engineers-Iowa Section on Tuesday released the 2023 Report Card for Iowa’s Infrastructure, giving the state an overall grade of C and highlighting the poor condition of Iowa’s bridges and stormwater infrastructure, among other things.
The report also graded 13 categories of infrastructure, and Iowa’s ratings ranged from a B- for roads and solid waste to a D for dams.
Iowa’s overall grade remained unchanged from the prior report card in 2019, though grades for some individual categories changed from one report to the next.
The state’s roads infrastructure improved from a C+ to a B- from 2019 to 2023, largely related to increases in state funding for road maintenance. Iowa’s solid waste score, however, decreased from a B to a B-, because of increases in household waste and low recycling rates.
The most recent American Society of Civil Engineers report card for Wisconsin’s infrastructure gave the state a grade of C in 2020, while Illinois scored a C- in 2022.
Bridges
Iowa’s bridges received one of the lower scores in the latest report card with a D+.
The state has the seventh-most bridges in the country at 23,799, because of its high number of rivers, streams and valleys. Of those bridges, 4,599 are listed in poor condition. Iowa has the worst ranking in the U.S. based on the total number of poor bridges, the report states.
Jackson County has 247 bridges, with 47 in poor condition.
Jackson County Supervisor Don Schwenker said the presence of the Maquoketa River and the North Fork Maquoketa River requires the county to maintain five major bridge crossings, along with a number of smaller crossings for nearby streams and tributaries. Keeping all of those bridges up to date comes at a high cost.
“We are blessed to have those rivers, but the curse is it’s expensive to have those bridges that are $3 million to $5 million to replace,” Schwenker said. “We do the best we can with the money that we have.”
The report states that the Iowa Department of Transportation has made strides in its efforts to reduce the number of poor bridges in the state. Over the past four years, the number of state-owned bridges in poor condition has decreased by 26%.
However, the vast majority of bridges in poor condition are owned by cities and counties, which reduced the number of poor bridges by 5% and 4%, respectively, the report states.
Schwenker said funding plays a major role.
“It’s about trying to balance the needs of our bridges without putting too much burden on our taxpayers,” Schwenker said. “There are limitations when it comes to funding.”
Some local counties fare better. Of Dubuque County’s 345 bridges, 28 are in poor condition. County Engineer Russell Weber said the county has made efforts to replace 3 to 10 bridges per year for the past seven years.
“Generally speaking, we’ve put a good importance factor on rejuvenating our bridges,” Weber said. “We are in a lot better state than we were.”
Stormwater
The Iowa report card also gave the state’s stormwater infrastructure a grade of D+, stating that it is currently “outdated, undermaintained or unequipped to deal with current precipitation and weather patterns.”
Deron Muehring, a civil engineer for the City of Dubuque who also helped author the stormwater section of the report, said Iowa’s stormwater infrastructure struggles to mitigate flooding and contamination of local waterways.
Last year, more than 55% of assessed rivers and streams in Iowa were listed as failing to meet water quality standards. Muehring said many of those waterways often are polluted by stormwater runoff.
“Runoff is what feeds these creeks and streams,” Muehring said. “It’s a direct correlation.”
Muehring said much of the state’s stormwater infrastructure is not equipped to handle increasing levels of precipitation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported in 2022 that spring precipitation levels in Iowa have been above average since 1990 and the frequency of 2-inch extreme precipitation events has increased.
Muehring said much of the state’s existing stormwater infrastructure doesn’t account for increased precipitation and that many systems lack the capacity to handle the severity and frequency of recent floods.
“If that infrastructure isn’t there, that’s when the bigger drainage system could play a part in how many more people are being impacted,” Muehring said.
Muehring said progress is being made to address water quality and flooding. He pointed to the rise of watershed management authorities throughout the state that have worked to implement water quality and flood mitigation projects.
He said these organizations, such as the Catfish Creek Watershed Management Authority in Dubuque County, need more funding if their efforts are going to have significant impact.
“Without funding, they can’t implement any improvements,” Muehring said. “They need assistance from local and state programs to make that change in the watershed.”
