GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County man faces four criminal charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted a woman.
Gerardo M. Flores, 36, of Hanover, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with four felony charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint. A court hearing is set for Jan. 3.
Court documents state that, on Nov. 30, Flores sexually assaulted a woman he knew while in Galena and, during the assault, “forcefully pushed down” on the woman’s shoulders, breaking her collarbone. Flores also “physically restrained” the woman, preventing her from leaving the residence at which the assault took place.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.