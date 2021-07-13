PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A $2.3 million highway safety project is nearly underway in Platteville.
Crews are expected in the coming weeks to apply a pavement overlay atop a roughly 2-mile section of U.S. Business 151 from Staley Avenue to Insight Drive, part of a state and local effort to mitigate crashes involving vehicles making left turns.
“I’ve been here in Platteville for 30 years. I’ve seen a lot of accidents out there,” said Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley. “The new configuration will definitely be an improvement.”
The highway will be repainted to demarcate one lane in either direction and a third turn lane down the middle.
The wide road shoulders on a two-lane section between Staley Avenue and Eastside Road will be narrowed to accommodate the third lane. From Eastside Road to the section where the road divides by way of a median, the existing four lanes will be repainted as a three-lane stretch.
Tim McGuire, the general contractor, said he anticipates beginning construction at the end of the month or the start of August.
Although city officials expected work to begin earlier this year, a start date was never specified in the contract, but the project must be completed by the end of October.
McGuire said road access will be maintained throughout construction, but flagging operations might prove necessary.
Platteville is funding construction with a $1.4 million federal grant and about $840,000 in city spending.
The city initially planned to spend only about $115,000, but costs increased after city leaders decided to tack on additional features, including additional crosswalks and a wider curb and gutter section between Staley and Water streets that could accommodate pedestrian traffic.
A multiuse path also will be added on the south side of the road from the David Canny Rountree Branch Trail near Valley Road to Eastside Road.
“Normally, we would pay 10% of a safety project, but because the federal money was capped early on prior to the additional changes being made, we ended up having to agree to fund those 100%,” said Public Works Director Howard Crofoot.
Officials said completing the work now in combination with the resurfacing will be less expensive than undertaking it in the future.
The project was launched after city officials worked with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to review safety concerns along U.S. Business 151 in light of a high rate of turning crashes.
A study found that the crash rate was higher than the state average for the stretch of road between Staley Avenue and Insight Drive.
“With the growing number of businesses that are on Business Highway 151, … there are a growing number of people that use that road,” said Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus.