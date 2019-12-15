A popular Dubuque festival has hosted its final headliner.
America’s River Festival will not be back in 2020 or subsequent years, Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday. The TH has repeatedly inquired about the status of the festival since this year’s event.
The festival debuted in 2005, quickly becoming an annual fixture and bringing attention to the burgeoning Port of Dubuque area. In recent years, the event has been highlighted by concerts and has drawn more than 10,000 attendees in four of the past seven years.
Rahe said the decision to end ARF’s run was influenced by a recent surge in live music options in Dubuque, notably the rise in large concerts hosted at Five Flags Center and Dubuque’s two casinos. MANCHESTER, Iowa — Teams of rescue workers dispatched to a zoo near Manchester on Monday found that more than 60% of the animals they were to transport off the property were missing or dead.
They included five bears, two mountain lions, a camel and a wolf and dozens of birds and reptiles.
In light of the disappearances, the owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park — Pam and Tom Sellner — could face civil charges for failing to comply with a court order issued in November for the removal of the creatures, according to officials with the California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Rescuers returned Thursday and found several additional animals at the site. However, they said many more are still missing.
A six-day civil trial was held last month after four plaintiffs, with assistance from Animal Legal Defense Fund, sued the Sellners, seeking to remove the animals and shut down the operation.
Judge Monica Wittig ordered on Nov. 24 the removal of “exotic” animals, calling the conditions at the park “deplorable.” Ten Dubuque County businesses recently were warned to stop selling products containing cannabidoil — commonly known as CBD.
Over the past 30 days, the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office has issued letters to businesses that sell CBD products, informing them that the sale of those products is illegal under Iowa law.
State law requires that a CBD product be made up of less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Additionally, those products must be made in Iowa by licensed CBD manufacturers.
There are only two licensed manufacturers in the state — MedPharm and Iowa Relief. Only five dispensary licenses are available, per Iowa law, and applications for additional licenses are not being accepted currently.
No businesses in Dubuque are licensed dispensaries.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A brutal February snowstorm closed local roads, stranded vehicles and led to crashes in the area, including one that left a local man severely injured.
But thanks to a rural Manchester resident’s quick actions and the first aid he rendered, William Brunsmann today is alive and recuperating at a nursing facility.
For those efforts, Luke Preussner was among 20 Iowans honored this past week at the Iowa Capitol. The citizens and first responders were recognized by the governor for their actions and valor, often putting themselves in harm’s way to help others.
“It was an honor. The only reason I got the award is because I happened to be there by God’s grace,” Preussner told the Telegraph Herald. “I would like to think anybody in my position would have tried to do the same and help to the best of their abilities. That’s all I did. I tried to do what I could.” Long drive-thru lines and a confusing intersection at a Dubuque shopping center have created a traffic headache that is holding up plans to locate a popular national drive-in restaurant chain in Plaza 20.
City of Dubuque officials say they have a proposed fix that will allow plans for a Sonic Drive-In restaurant to proceed. Sonic franchisee Luke Flatin hopes the project will move forward in the spring.
A standalone Starbucks with a drive-thru opened in February 2018 across from Dunkin’ Donuts at the corner of Dodge Street and Devon Drive.
Traffic frequently backs up at the congested intersection as customers clog drive-thru lines for both businesses, spilling out at times onto a busy Dodge Street. That can create “a significant safety issue,” according to traffic engineering firm MSA Professional Services, Inc. of Madison, Wis.
In October, the firm recommended against any further development in Plaza 20 — including the addition of Sonic — in the shopping center until access to the frontage road at the intersection is removed.
During the final day of public hearings overseen by Iowa’s utility regulatory authority, opponents of a controversial transmission line on Thursday questioned the accountability of companies overseeing the enterprise.
The Iowa Utilities Board solicited testimony from stakeholders concerning the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek project — a 100-mile, high-voltage line that would stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
Over three days, more than 10 intervenors questioned multiple witnesses during the court-style proceedings at Hotel Julien Dubuque. Landowners whose properties are in the line’s path also testified.
Seven parcels face potential eminent domain proceedings by two of the three companies overseeing the nearly $500 million project — ITC Midwest, Dairyland Power Cooperative and American Transmission Co.
In Iowa, the proposed line would run about 14.25 miles through Dubuque and Clayton counties before crossing the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge at Cassville, Wis.
The IUB is tasked with determining whether to authorize the construction of the Iowa portion of the 345-kilovolt line. Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency approved the project earlier this year, while several federal authorizations are pending.
Easements on more than 50 Iowa parcels along the route were acquired from landowners voluntarily, and the IUB will decide whether eminent domain proceedings can proceed against the remainder.