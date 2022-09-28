Looking for a day trip that includes a scenic drive, a few moderate hikes through nature and plenty of opportunities for photos near some of Iowa’s most visited waterfalls? Then, look no further than the Northeast Iowa waterfall tour.
In total, it is a nearly 190-mile round trip that can theoretically be done in less than six hours.
First stop: Bridal Veil Falls, Pikes Peak State Park, 32264 Pikes Peak Road, McGregor, Iowa
The journey begins heading north from Dubuque toward Pikes Peak State Park. Take scenic U.S. 52, which begins hugging the Mississippi River shortly after Millville. Once you pass into Clayton County, the rolling cornfields give way to a more tree-lined landscape, which offers an exceptionally scenic drive, especially once the leaves start to turn.
Currently, due to road construction, the main overlook parking area at Pikes Peak is closed. By following signs for parking, a lot can be located on the left side of the road. From there, take the trail labeled “Overlook,” which will lead to the famous structure that gives a majestic view of the Mississippi.
Continuing on, signs pointing toward “Bridal Veil Falls” will take you down a sidewalk for a short stretch before transforming into an elevated wood walking platform, which then will give way to stairs, and a lot of them.
The relatively short hike to the falls descends deeper into the forest while hikers can feel the temperature drop as they push forward. The hike is a breeze heading down, but the way back up likely will cause hikers to break a sweat.
Overall, at a mild pace, the trip from parking lot all the way to the falls and back is about a half-hour.
The area is also home to Effigy Mounds National Monument, which is worth a visit if time allows.
Stop two: Beulah Spring Falls, Spook Cave and Campground, 13299 Spook Cave Road, McGregor
Going through McGregor and heading west will lead to the next waterfall at Spook Cave and Campground.
If your legs were tired from the last hike, you’re in luck because this waterfall is located just feet away from the campground road.
This natural waterfall is part of the unique water features of the area, where, over thousands and thousands of years, water has eroded the landscape and formed the “spooktacular” cave, along with the falls themselves. Guided boat tours of Spook Cave are also available.
Visiting the Beulah Waterfall is free and, according to Spook Cave’s website, visitors may hike the bluff above the waterfall.
Stop three: Siewers Spring Falls, Decorah Fish Hatchery, 2325 Siewers Spring Road, Decorah, Iowa
The next leg of the journey is a longer car ride to the outskirts of Decorah, but it also leads to a great opportunity to run around.
Located at Decorah Fish Hatchery, Siewers Spring Falls offer another great family photo opportunity and is less than a five-minute walk, almost in view from the parking lot.
A meticulously maintained area, this spot affords plenty of room to run around while also getting up close and personal to the spring running through the park.
While there, take some time to read the many educational signs detailing the state-run trout-rearing station and maybe even feed some fish.
Stop four: Dunning’s Spring Waterfall, Dunning’s Spring Park, Ice Cave Road, Decorah
Just a short jaunt to the other side of Decorah, Dunning’s Spring Park boasts one of the largest falls on the tour.
From the parking lot, the path to the falls follows a fully paved road, which only has a moderate incline and is very easily accessible.
Once at the falls, the terrain again offers a lot of opportunity to splash around in the water.
The park is also home to an ice cave, a roughly half-mile walk east on Ice Cave Road.
Stop five: Malanaphy Springs, 2834 Bluffton Road, Decorah
Another short drive away, Malanaphy Springs is located just off the Upper Iowa River. Be aware that once you see the sign for the park, the entrance will quickly sneak up on you and is located to the right just before the bridge.
If at this point, your crew is tired or you’re running short on time, this might be the stop to skip.
Malanaphy Falls is the most rugged of all the destinations, hosting no amenities or easy hiking when compared to previous stops.
By most accounts, which can be seen written in permanent marker on a sign near the trailhead, this hike can take anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half to complete.
The falls themselves are spring-fed, and there are plenty of opportunities to explore the topography once you’ve reached them.
