MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The Jackson County Historical Society will host a two-day fundraising garage sale this week.
The event will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Clinton Engines site, 605 E. Maple St.
Donations will be accepted. Tires, electronics and clothes will not be not accepted.
