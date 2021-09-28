MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The Jackson County Historical Society will host a two-day fundraising garage sale this week.

The event will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Clinton Engines site, 605 E. Maple St.

Donations will be accepted. Tires, electronics and clothes will not be not accepted.

