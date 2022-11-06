Voter registration numbers from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office show greater growth in active voters registered as Republicans in area counties over the past year and tight total numbers between parties, just days before Election Day.
Collectively, local Iowa counties — Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson — have netted 481 more active registered voters since the year began.
There were 1,267 more active registered Republicans on Nov. 1 than there were on Jan. 1 — 439 more in Dubuque County, 409 more in Clayton, 282 more in Jackson and 137 more in Delaware.
The same time period showed 933 fewer registered Democrats — 513 fewer in Dubuque County, 275 fewer in Jackson, 111 fewer in Clayton and 34 fewer in Delaware.
Voters registered as not having a political party have grown as well.
While the momentum appears to be the Republicans, Democrats retain an advantage in the area in both active and total registered voters. There were 32,996 active registered Democrats in the four counties, 32,174 active registered Republicans and 29,358 active registered no-party on Nov. 1.
There were 4,287 active Republicans, 3,592 active no-party and 2,811 active Democrats in Clayton County as of Nov. 1.
There were 4,735 active Republicans, 4,060 active no-party and 2,312 active Democrats in Delaware County.
There were 23,701 active Democrats, 18,885 active Republicans and 17,662 active no-party in Dubuque County.
There were 4,267 active Republicans, 4,170 active Democrats and 4,044 active no-party in Jackson County.
Illinois and Wisconsin do not publish registrations by party.
Demographics behind Iowa absentee voter drop
The TH last Monday reported about the sharp drop in absentee voter participation in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties this year.
Iowa Secretary of State’s Office data showed that compared to the same number of days out from Election Day in 2018, voters in area counties prepared to vote absentee — by mail or in-person — had dropped by 43% combined by Oct. 28. That was true among Democrats, Republicans and voters registered with no party in each of the four Iowa counties.
The drop was more drastic among registered Republicans, though — down 52% in Clayton, 40% in Delaware, 43% in Dubuque and 39% in Jackson — than among Democrats — down 23% in Clayton, 9% in Delaware, 33% in Dubuque and 33% in Jackson.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said that was likely a combination of Republicans being less likely to vote absentee in any given election and of more distrust of election integrity among a portion of Republican voters.
“I hate to give that credence, since elections are proven to be secure in Iowa, but there is the fact that some voters think only in-person voting is secure,” he said. “That belief is shown to be held by more Republicans than other groups. And that position has become more and more entrenched among groups who have it since the 2016 and, especially, the 2020 election.”
Paul Pate’s ride
Iowa Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate had a very busy last full week before Election Day.
On Tuesday, he announced that he was doubling the post-election audits required of county auditors after the midterm election. Auditors’ offices will be required to conduct a hand count audit of two races after the election, rather than just one required previously.
“This is being done to ensure Iowans of the integrity of the vote,” Pate said. “Adding another race to the process gives greater protection, transparency and security to the process.”
He then announced that numerous state, local and federal lawmakers would be on speed dial, or physically present at election sites, “if anyone tries to impede that process in any way.”
Pate has been aided by county auditors across the state, including Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, who has penned regular election-related columns in the TH in recent weeks.
This scramble to assure voters of Iowa election security comes as polls have consistently shown a lower confidence in elections among especially Republican voters, as armed election deniers have been reported recording and sometimes harassing early voters in other states, and in the same week that former U.S. President Donald Trump urged a crowd at an Iowa rally to be election challengers.
Enthusiasm high in Platteville
At the many campaign events held in Platteville last week, attendees showed and spoke of a wave of enthusiasm ahead of Election Day.
After a speech by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Grant County Republican Party Chairman Bill Biefer said he is betting on Republicans up and down the ticket.
“The people knocking doors tell me it’s really good, that people are enthusiastic,” he said. “And we’re trying for the independents — which is the main thing in Wisconsin, since we’re split about even with the Democrats. It’s the 15% who are independent.”
Meanwhile, Michelle Godez traveled to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ rally in Platteville and was also after independents.
“It’s an issue of candidate versus party,” she said. “You don’t have to be a straight-ticket voter. I know the middle ground is shrinking, supposedly, but I don’t know if I believe that. I think it’s the silent minority.”
Endorsements
• Republican Jennifer Smith was endorsed by Iowa Firearms Coalition. She is running for Iowa House of Representatives District 72 against incumbent Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque.
Calender
11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Decker Hotel, 128 N. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, will hold a campaign stop in her bid for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. She is running against incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day. Polls in Iowa and Wisconsin are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Illinois, they will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
