Clayton County supervisors recently approved a rezoning permit to allow Three Rivers FS to move forward with plans to construct an unmanned fuel station in rural McGregor.
The station will be built on 11 acres of agriculture property at 14434 Keystone Road. The land is currently assessed at $16,745.
Chris Salrin, the general manager of Three Rivers FS, said the plans are in its infancy, but he hopes to see the project move forward in the coming months.
“We wanted to get through the zoning process,” he said. “We see an underserved market there and want to better serve the general public and our patrons.”
Salrin said eventually, the company could explore additional offerings at the site.
“We certainly are not using the entire lot for our current project, but we could for future projects,” he said. “We have some additional items we want to do before we move forward with this.”