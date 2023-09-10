The literal fruits of Chip and Vicki Bishop’s labor aren’t necessarily bursting at the seams — because that would be bad — but they are better than ever before.
Bishop Vineyard and Winery, located between Sherrill and the Mississippi River along Circle Ridge Road, has been affected by the summer’s dry weather this year, along with every other agricultural business. However, unlike many of those others, the Bishops never bothered learning a rain dance — despite current drought conditions across the area.
“This year, the grapes look better than they ever have,” said Chip Bishop, who, along with Vicki, opened their operation in 2017. “We didn’t have disease, no bug damage. The grapes were the best they’ve ever looked. I don’t know if that’s the hot weather, or if I’m just getting better at taking care of them.”
That answer, says Randall Vos, an Iowa State University Extension statewide field specialist focusing on commercial fruit crops, could be both.
Grape yields are not determined entirely by their growing season, but also by how the vines are prepped over the entire year. Proper preparation of the vines’ “buds” can ensure a quick start to their maturation process come spring.
That, combined with the correct weather — including drought-like conditions — can ensure a sweet, bountiful crop. And that’s exactly what happened this year.
The Northeast Iowa Region in the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship’s Drought Plan, which includes the entire tri-state area, is under a “drought warning.” Some areas within the region are nearing a “drought emergency” designation, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the DNR, said the entire region received half of its expected rainfall over the summer months, which makes 2023 the second-driest summer on record for the area overall.
“August started with good rainfall, but since the middle of the month, conditions have turned very dry, especially in parts of northeast Iowa,” Hall said in a report released Thursday. “All of the indicators are pointing in the direction of continued dryness over the next week, so opportunities for moving out of drought this year become more limited, causing us concern for 2024.”
That grim outlook is stressing producers who grow corn, beans, alfalfa and similar crops. But for winemakers, their future output potential looks much more rosé.
“Grapevines like to be stressed,” said winemaker Eric White, who along with his sister, Britt, are third-generation operators of Galena Cellars. “(Most) places around the world where grapes are grown, they are on hillsides on very rocky, well-drained soil. They selected the regions for those conditions.”
The fertile soil in the Midwest that is conducive to growing many other crops is not optimal to help mature grapevines flourish. The vines’ roots extend deeper underground than standard Midwestern row crops to find moisture. Therefore, too much additional moisture above ground can harm the grapes and pump the individual fruits with too much water content, diluting their flavor. Too much water can also cause the grapes to split, or burst, on the vine, which causes bacterial growth and a sour, almost vinegar-like aroma.
“After year two or three, vine roots are established and they can start to access (underground) water,” said White, who before taking over the family business worked as an associate winemaker in the Napa Valley region of California. “Every site is different. Our vines were plants in 1991.”
The Bishops didn’t conduct any watering this year for their established vines, and the only irrigation system installed on the vineyard as of now requires 50-gallon drums and a lot of sweat equity.
Non-established, younger vines do struggle with a lack of moisture, but in general, winemakers and enologists prefer a dry summer and fall paired with a mild spring, which made this year a good one for both them and wine drinkers of the future.
“The (grape) clusters are bigger, the berries are bigger. We should get some more juice out of them,” Bishop said, adding their operation saw an estimated 25% increase in volume from its average harvest, with more picking to go.
Vos said the impacts of the drought across the state vary, with the overall output of Iowa’s vineyards on par with what’s typical. He cautions growers, though, to not rely on sheer volume to determine if a crop is successful.
The arid conditions experienced across the tri-state area kept pests and fungal growth at bay as well, which Vos said might have contributed to a plentiful harvest more than the lack of rainfall.
The Japanese beetle population this year was down from those in years past, and the dry conditions reduced fungal diseases that can hinder grape growth.
“It’s mostly those fungal diseases. Powdery mildew (called Uncinula necator) needs water to infect,” Vos said. “Without precipitation, you don’t have it ... and you don’t have issues with the berries splitting.”
Not having to spray fungicide saves money as well, noted White, who said Galena Cellars’ yields were up overall from past years. The business also imports grapes grown in a variety of other places, too.
The grapes being plucked off the vine now — August and September are peak harvest time — won’t appear in bottles at local wineries for a while. But when they do, White said, connoisseurs should notice a difference.
“It’s still early in the harvest, but the quality is fantastic. It’s going to be a really good crop for Illinois and Iowa grapes and wines,” White said, adding white wines made from Galena Cellars’ 2023 grape crop will be bottled before the reds. “You could start tasting some of the whites in late winter or early spring.”