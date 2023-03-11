MANCHESTER, Iowa — Legislation in the Iowa House on proposed carbon capture pipelines that could slow construction has garnered vastly different reactions from ethanol industry officials and a Delaware County supervisor.

HF368 is proposing that carbon capture pipelines, like the Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline that would run through 25 miles of Delaware County, be delayed until certain requirements are met.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.