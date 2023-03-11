MANCHESTER, Iowa — Legislation in the Iowa House on proposed carbon capture pipelines that could slow construction has garnered vastly different reactions from ethanol industry officials and a Delaware County supervisor.
HF368 is proposing that carbon capture pipelines, like the Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline that would run through 25 miles of Delaware County, be delayed until certain requirements are met.
The file would require the following to be in place before construction permits are issued:
• Federal pipeline and hazardous materials safety administration provide new rules updating the safety standards for liquified carbon dioxide pipelines, including requirements related to emergency preparedness and response.
• The pipeline company would need to obtain all other applicable permits, including federal and state regulatory permits, state and local highway and road crossing permits and local zoning permits.
• No interstate hazardous liquid pipeline project would be granted the right of eminent domain unless the company acquires at least 90% of the affected route miles through voluntary easements or preexisting easements. In addition, the company would have to acquire all applicable pipeline construction and zoning permits from the other states the project would be constructed in.
Condemnation of HF 368 was immediate from the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, labeling the legislation “a defacto ban on new projects that allow Iowa ethanol producers to install carbon capture technology.”
IRFA believes the bill singles out CO2 pipelines for regulations not required by other pipelines carrying flammable or explosive liquids.
“The difference between the rhetoric and reality on this bill is truly staggering,” said IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw. “We hear about property rights, but this bill wouldn’t impact the next Dakota Access oil pipeline or Rock Island Clean Line Transmission project. We hear about safety, but this bill doesn’t apply to pipelines that carry explosive or flammable liquids while CO2 is neither. Instead, this bill singles out for destruction the single most important technology we have to keep liquid fuels like ethanol competitive with electric vehicles in a rapidly growing low carbon transportation market.”
Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs said the bill could help the county and landowners as they work to stop, or at least slow, pipeline construction through the use of eminent domain.
“I also think it would be a great thing if there were some safety rules in place,” she said. “The (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) are the ones in charge of the safety rules, but they haven’t really put any out there. If someone is doing something of this magnitude, I think there should be some things in place.”
Helmrichs said additional safety measures are needed and that stakeholders need to know exactly what those are.
“I think people are a lot more understanding and willing to listen if you give them straight facts and I don’t think they (the pipeline presenters) have the facts.”
Helmrichs said the Delaware County Board of Supervisors will join other counties in a petition to intervene, which will allow them to be involved with the IUB. She said the bill gives supervisors and landowners some additional time.
“I don’t think this bill will hurt any landowners here. Putting a moratorium on the construction, I’m not sure that will hold, but until safety rules are written, it gives us time. I think that is huge.”
