PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Shortly after Tammy Evetovich was named the new chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Platteville, the congratulations started to flow in.
Her email was flooded with celebratory messages, and her phone was ringing off the hook. When she ran into people on campus, she was met with hugs and kind words.
While Evetovich said those interactions were “heartwarming,” she had something else on her mind, too.
“I was ready to get to work,” Evetovich said with a laugh. “I so appreciated everybody that reached out to me, but I was ready to get going.”
Evetovich was named UW-P’s newest chancellor in late April after serving in the role on an interim basis since June. She is the university’s 15th chancellor and the first woman to assume the role. She will be paid a salary of $265,000.
In a recent interview, Evetovich called her time as interim chancellor “invaluable” to learning the ropes of running a medium-sized university.
Prior to assuming the interim chancellor position, Evetovich served as the provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at UW-P since June 2020. Before that, she spent more than 20 years in leadership roles at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.
One of her first moves as interim chancellor was to expand her cabinet to include more employee and student voices.
Academic Staff Senate Chair Tyler Tollefson is one of those recent cabinet additions and said he greatly appreciated Evetovich’s push toward “shared governance” among administration, students and staff.
“We’re coming up on a time where, you know, there’s going to be some decisions that need to be made that are going to have a big impact on employees and on students, so making sure you have voices from those groups in the room is vital,” Tollefson said.
Some of those decisions will revolve around how best to improve enrollment and manage the university’s budget, two priority areas Evetovich identified as interim chancellor that she plans to continue to focus on in her permanent role.
From fall 2017 to fall 2022, enrollment at UW-P dropped 24.5%, in part because of students who dropped out of or deferred going to college because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While acknowledging that downward trend, Evetovich said the 2022 freshman class offered some hope. Despite an overall enrollment decrease, UW-P reported a freshman class of 1,430 students last fall, a 13% increase over 2021.
“We’re optimistic about our fall 2023 class,” she said. “We had a really great freshman class last year, and we want to build on that energy and bring in another strong class this year.”
Evetovich added that freshman enrollment is just one of the four “pillars of enrollment.” The other three are student retention, transfer students and graduate students. She plans to find ways to bolster all four in her time as chancellor.
Over the past year, Evetovich said, the university has increased its focus on providing scholarships to students in need. By offering financial assistance, college becomes more fiscally attainable for students and increases the likelihood that they will enroll and complete their degrees.
Evetovich said she also has directed efforts toward increasing relationships with area technical colleges to ease the transfer process for students.
“We’re focusing on that transfer piece to achieve what I like to call a seamless transfer back and forth,” she said. “We welcome students from the technical college, just as we work with them if our students need to take classes there.”
Another area of focus will be on the university’s budget. The university system recently increased tuition for in-state undergraduate students for the first time since 2012, but Evetovich said that alone was not enough to keep up with inflationary pressures and loss of funding from enrollment declines.
When it comes to addressing those concerns, she said she plans to focus on efforts within the university’s control such as minimizing unnecessary expenditures and bolstering fundraising efforts to fund student scholarships.
“I’m focused on the things that we have some influence over,” she said. “We can control how we spend money, for example, and we could possibly have some control over enrollment, which generates revenue.”
Student Body President Rebekah Poh said that even though students might not always like certain administrative decisions — such as the recent tuition increase — she did think students could trust that Evetovich and her team will do what is ultimately best for the student body.
She added that Evetovich has built up that certainty and trust through her continued involvement on campus and “open attitude” toward connecting with students.
“I’m sure she’ll continue to make sure that the student voice is at the center of all those big decisions,” Poh said. “It might not be what students think they want or need right now, but in the bigger picture I know that she has our best interest in mind.”
