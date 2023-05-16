UWP Chancellor Evetovich
New University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich had been serving in the role on an interim basis since June.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Shortly after Tammy Evetovich was named the new chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Platteville, the congratulations started to flow in.

Her email was flooded with celebratory messages, and her phone was ringing off the hook. When she ran into people on campus, she was met with hugs and kind words.

