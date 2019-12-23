Hormel Foods Corp. today announced it would donate $28,000 to address school lunch debt in school districts in which its plants are located.
About $3,500 will go to Dubuque Community School District, according to district officials.
A press release from the company states that "in the majority of these schools, the donation will erase all school lunch debt."
“Through these donations, we hope to ease the burden on families in our plant communities this holiday season,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods, in a press release. “This gift helps us give back to those communities where we live and work.”
Progressive Processing, a subsidiary of Hormel, operates a plan in Dubuque's Industrial Park West. It employs about 340 people.
In addition to Dubuque Community Schools, donations will be made to districts elsewhere in Iowa and in Georgia, Kansas and Minnesota.
The release said donation checks will be presented to the districts next month.