PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments regarding a construction project in Prairie du Chien that involves the replacement of deficient and substandard water mains on Villa Louis Road.
The department has determined that construction will not result in significant adverse environmental effects and does not intend to conduct further environmental review before funding the project, according to a press release.
People wishing to submit comments regarding the decision and potential environmental impacts of this project can do so by July 7. Call 608-234-2238, email Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or write to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison WI 53707.