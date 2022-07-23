LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is looking to bolster deputies’ mental health after receiving a $64,000 state grant.

County supervisors this week approved the department receiving the money, which Sheriff Nate Dreckman said will go toward officer trainings and new equipment.

