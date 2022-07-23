LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is looking to bolster deputies’ mental health after receiving a $64,000 state grant.
County supervisors this week approved the department receiving the money, which Sheriff Nate Dreckman said will go toward officer trainings and new equipment.
Dreckman later specified that the trainings will focus on officer suicide prevention and officer resiliency and wellness.
“We’ll be working on ways for our people to keep healthy emotionally and physically,” he said. “It’s always something that we’ve talked about … but there’s been a more recent emphasis on it the past two years.”
The department has until June 2023 to use the grant funding, which was announced as part of a $19 million statewide law enforcement initiative from Gov. Tony Evers’ office. Some of the funding also will go toward new equipment, including body cameras and mobile data computers.
Last month, members of the sheriff’s department attended a suicide-prevention training facilitated by Chris Prochut, a Wisconsin-based mental health advocate and law enforcement suicide-prevention trainer.
Prochut held three sessions, each around 2½ hours long, to discuss mental health and the stigma typically associated with it within law enforcement agencies.
“If you know anything about cops, you know they don’t like to talk about their feelings,” said Prochut, a retired law enforcement officer. “A lot of times, they’ll say, ‘I’ll just deal with it myself. I’m the problem solver, and I’ll fix this.’ And then they tend to suffer in silence.”
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for law enforcement officers, with officers more likely to kill themselves than be killed in the line of duty. Law enforcement officers also tend to report much higher rates of depression and anxiety than the general population due to the nature of their work, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“But (the law enforcement community) doesn’t typically talk about that,” Prochut said. “We talk about, ‘Wear your seatbelt. Wear you bullet proof vest, and make it home at the end of your shift.’ What we need to talk about, and what this training talks about, is what to do when you get home (to mentally recover).”
Dreckman said the Grant County Sheriff’s Department has several other officer trainings planned in the coming months. The next training will focus on how to handle and recover from doing death notifications, in which officers have to inform someone that a loved one has died.
“The biggest thing is really taking care of our staff,” Dreckman said. “The better our staff are doing, that in turn makes them better workers and makes them better at interacting with the people we serve.”
