BELLEVUE, Iowa – A free outdoor movie night is planned in Bellevue.
“The Bad Guys” will be shown Aug. 11, at Felderman Park at the southern end of South Eighth Street.
The event features outdoor games and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The movie is presented by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, Classy Closet Consignment & Boutique and the Sweet Boutique. The movie is provided by Bellevue Public Library.
