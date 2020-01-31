EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members recently voted to offer to purchase two downtown properties that long have been in disrepair.
Council members voted to submit offers for 69 Sinsinawa Ave. and a duplex building and property at 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave. as the first step in the condemnation process.
The building at 69 Sinsinawa has a caved-in roof, and the structures on both properties are deteriorating, city officials have said.
The purchase offers will be for the properties’ current assessed values, and the owner of both properties, Jim Runde, will have 60 days to respond.
If he does not respond, city officials intend to try to acquire the properties via eminent domain.
City staff and council members had been talking since at least August about condemning four properties and potentially taking ownership of them through eminent domain.
In addition to the two Runde properties, the city was targeting 325 Sinsinawa Ave., where a home was badly damaged by a fire in January 2019, and 361 Sinsinawa Ave., a residence in which the water has not been hooked up in years.
But owner Robert Johnson had both structures demolished, which was sufficient for the city to cease pursuing condemnation, according to City Manager Loras Herrig.