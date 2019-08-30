Rodney Carrington
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight comedy albums that have sold millions of copies. For more information, visit MoonBarRocks.com.
Cassville Car Cruise 2019
Saturday, Riverside Park, Crawford Street, Cassville, Wis.
Groups leave at 11 a.m. from Mystique Community Ice Center in Dubuque and Riverside Square in Prairie du Chien, Wis. All makes, models and years of vehicles are welcome. Participants will cruise the scenic backroads of Grant County to Riverside Park in Cassville, Wis. There will be refreshments, a food tent and live music from 4 to 8 p.m. There is no cost to attend the family-friendly event.
Team of Dreams
Saturday and Sunday, Phoenix Theatres, 555 John F. Kennedy Road; Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.; and the Field of Dreams movie site, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the celebrity question-and-answer session at Phoenix Theatres. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for breakfast at Hotel Julien Dubuque. Events start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Field of Dreams movie site. This star-studded event, held in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the release of "Field of Dreams," will include autograph sessions, a celebrity game and a movie screening. Ticket prices vary by event. For more information, visit TeamofDreamsIowa.com.
Fincel’s Corn Boil
Sunday, Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Noon. Millennium Marina will have $1 hot ears of Fincel’s corn with all the fixings, like butter and seasonings. They also will have $5 BLTs made with Fincel’s tomatoes. There will be live music from 1 to 5 p.m., yard games, a beer stein-holding contest and a bounce house. For more information, visit MillenniumMarina.com.
Benton's 123rd annual Labor Day Celebration
Sunday, Village Park, Benton, Wis.
Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Activities, including a bean bag tournament, and live music continue throughout the day.
Dubuque Labor Day Parade
Monday, Downtown parade route
9:30 a.m. The parade will start at Jackson Park and head south along Main Street to West Ninth Street; east on West Ninth to Iowa Street; south on Iowa to West Fifth Street; west on West Fifth to Locust Street; and north on Locust to Washington Square, where the parade will end.