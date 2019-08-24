The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s

departments reported:

  • Latricia R. Reed, 30, of 717 Caledonia Place, reported a burglary
  • resulting in the theft of $1,150 worth of items, including a television, from her residence sometime between 4:30 and 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Deery Brothers of Dubuque, 600 Century Drive, reported the theft of a $600 vehicle from its lot sometime between midnight Aug. 10 and 2:16 p.m. Wednesday.

Joshua T. Kalinczok, 19, of 2393 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 9:40 p.m. at his home on a charge of domestic assault. Police said he threw a bottle of ranch dressing at Ryan M. Kalinczok, 18, of the same address, and punched and kicked him.

