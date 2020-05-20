Dubuque Community Schools on Monday hired the next principal of Lincoln Elementary School.
Megan Elsinger was approved by the district school board to fill the role effective July 1. She currently serves as a school improvement facilitator for Keystone Area Education Agency, according to a press release.
School board members last week approved the resignation of Lincoln’s current principal, Randy Farnum, effective June 30. They were expected to vote on Elsinger’s hiring on Tuesday.
In her new role, Elsinger would oversee Lincoln’s about 60 professional and support staff and about 270 students.
In her current role, Elsinger “has been deeply connected to the school improvement processes in the district, including at Lincoln.”
“She has also advised and supported schools and districts in eastern Iowa through her work on the State School Improvement Team, in addition to designing and facilitating professional learning around instructional best practices,” the release states.
Her previous experience also includes time as a social studies teacher and an at-risk mentoring coordinator at West Delaware High School, and as an instructional coach for West Delaware Community School District.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and principalship from University of Northern Iowa.