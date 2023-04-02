New Dubuque bank planning to open doors
A new local financial institution is set to begin operations Monday, and a team of established Dubuque banking officials will start new positions at the bank.
The Dubuque branch of Capra Bank, which will also be Capra Bank’s headquarters, will open Monday, April 3, at 955 Washington St., in the former Dubuque Food Co-Op space. The full-service branch comes after Tut Fuller — who will serve as the bank’s CEO and chairman — acquired a bank in Montezuma, Iowa, last year with his brother Thomas J. Fuller, who will serve on the bank’s board. “We think great clients deserve great bankers,” Tut Fuller said. “We think great bankers deserve a great bank. Our version of banking, Capra’s version of banking, is a relationship-based bank, and you need great bankers to do that.”
Last week, 15 individuals — including president Tyson Leyendecker — resigned from their positions at Dubuque Bank & Trust and HTLF, the holding company for DB& T and will be working at Capra Bank.
City of Dubuque adding 22 full-time positions
The number of approved Dubuque city staff positions is increasing by the net equivalent of 17.29 full-time city employees with its most recently approved budget.
While the overall number of approved part-time positions is decreasing by the equivalent of 4.49 full-time positions, and seasonal positions will decrease by 0.22, the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, will see a net increase of the equivalent of 22 full-time positions over the previous fiscal year, bringing the city’s total staff to the equivalent of 769.01 full-time positions. Some of these positions were previously created by the city through budget amendments during the current fiscal year, while others are part-time positions that are being upgraded to full-time in order to make them more attractive for prospective employees.
Four new public safety positions were created, including one firefighter, one fire department administrative assistant and two crisis intervention team patrol officers. Additionally, a part-time public safety dispatcher position was upgraded to full-time.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said several of the new positions were created to directly address administrative workloads compounding on some city departments.
Opioid crisis: Fentanyl has tri-states in its crosshairs
Last year, the Dubuque Drug Task Force responded to 38 overdose cases, four of which resulted in deaths.
“This is just the number of overdoses reported to us,” said Sgt. Adam Williams, of the Dubuque Drug Task Force. “... A majority of overdoses (that) occurred go underreported. We ask that (when) overdoses happen, you need to let somebody know. We don’t need personal information, but need to know about these. We want to solve cases and get these drugs off the street.”
More than 260 people gathered at the Grand River Center to attend the Tri-State Forum on the Opioid Crisis, which featured speakers from local law enforcement, medical staff, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
“This is an epidemic,” said Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, adding that he hasn’t seen anything else like it during his 30 years in law enforcement. “To curb this, it’s not just a police department thing. It’s not just a U.S. Attorney’s Office thing. It’s not just a sheriff ’s department thing. We have to work together. That’s the only way to do this, and this is a start.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy shared that 53 community members have died from opioids since 2011.
Supervisors OK ‘conservative’ budget
A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a property tax levy for the fiscal year starting July 1, at an increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value over the current fiscal year.
The levy rate matches what is required for the expenditures a majority of the board previously supported. The countywide levy rate will be $9.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, up from $9.01 — which increase taxes by about $20 per $100,000. The levy will be $5.50 per $1,000 for properties in cities and $9.21 for those in unincorporated areas. Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Ann McDonough voted for the levy. Supervisor Wayne Kenniker voted against it.
Tri-State D.C. Fly-In promotes priorities
WASHINGTON — Tri-state area government and business leaders returned to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for the first in-person annual fly-in since the COVID-19 pandemic, looking to bring local priorities to the attention of federal leaders.
The 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In continues a decades-long tradition of the community effort to promote federal policies and projects that support Dubuque and the surrounding area.
On Wednesday, community leaders met casually with lawmakers, representatives of national associations and federal agency staff at a reception sponsored by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. Thursday they met with U.S. representatives and senators representing the tri-state area to present their priorities for congressional action, with the day’s activities sponsored by the City of Dubuque.
During Wednesday’s reception, local leaders had a reunion with U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, before the pair were pulled away for a floor vote. Ernst and Dubuque chamber President and CEO Molly Grover beamed and hugged at Phoenix Park Hotel — where the reception last was held in 2019 before the pandemic — celebrating the return of the event.
Airport unveils major projects
Dubuque Regional Airport officials are planning more than $30 million in improvements to construct a hangar and taxiway in the coming years to support operations at the busy facility.
About $ 5.5 million in improvements are expected to start this year. The airport recently issued an invitation for bids for those projects, which primarily will be funded through federal dollars and are anticipated to be completed this winter.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the two projects are indicative of the airport’s growing operations and the need for continued improvements.
“It’s a good problem to have that we have seen that growth,” he said. “We are still the second-busiest airport in the state of Iowa.”
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said a $2.25 million project to construct a 12,000-square-foot hangar is driven by a lack of available hangar space, which private entities use to store aircraft.
