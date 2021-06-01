A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a teenage girl and threatening a teen with a knife in unrelated incidents.
Brian M. Tracht, 21, entered the plea recently in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of third-degree sexual abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing hearing is set for July 12.
Court documents state that Tracht sexually abused a girl younger than 16 on three separate occasions. Tracht went to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on Nov. 4 to report the incidents, which occurred in September and October.
Tracht had initially been charged with an additional two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Tracht’s plea of guilty for assault with a dangerous weapon stems from an unrelated incident that also was reported in November. He was originally charged with second-degree robbery. Court documents state that a 16-year-old from Lena, Ill., reported that on Nov. 14 he was inside Casey’s General Store, 1072 Cedar Cross Road, when he was approached by Tracht, who was working. The teen had $30 in his hand, about which Tracht said, “’You are displaying a lot of money.’”
After buying an item, the teen said he was followed outside by Tracht, who had a five-inch knife and said, “’I’m off work now, give me all your money (expletive),’” documents state.
When later interviewed by police, Tracht said that he told the teen that “he had a lot of money in his hand, that he should not have it out like that and that he should share it.”